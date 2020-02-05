Thappad Song Ek Tukda Dhoop Out: Taapsee Pannu as Amrita shows the ups and downs faced in marital life

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu revolves around Amrita and her husband and how Amrita stands against her husband after he slaps at a party which changes everything in a normal marriage.

is back with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha with a hard-hitting film Thappad. The trailer which was released recently showcases the story of a normal couple Amrita (played by Taapsee) and her husband played by Pavail Gulati. The story revolves around them and how Taapsee stands against her husband after he slaps her at a party which changes everything in a normal marriage. The trailer has already created a stir among the audience and they are already waiting for the film to release.

And today, the makers have dropped its first song Ek Tukda Dhoop. The song showcases Taapsee aka Amrita's struggle in her marriage. The ups and downs she faces after that one slap. The song will make you emotional and touch your soul. It shows that despite being madly in love with her husband, she has to take a stand for something that everyone thinks is not a big deal but in actual it is. The song featuring Taapsee and Pavail is sung by Raghav Chaitanya, music is by Anurag Saikia and lyrics are by Shakeel Azmi.

Check out Thappad's song Ek Tukda Dhoop here:

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad includes some terrific actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, Sushil Dahiya and others. However, it is Taapsee who shines as the loving wife who is left shocked when her husband slaps her in front of everyone. The film takes a dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s comment in an interview about slapping the one you love. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on February 28, 2020. Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha had previously collaborated together in Mulk.

