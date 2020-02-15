Thappad: Taapsee Pannu gives Valentine’s Day interesting twist; Says love isn’t a license to be ‘Violentine’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu came with an intriguing message of differentiating love from physical violence in a relationship.

The Valentine’s Day marks the celebration of love and we witness all the love birds confessing their feelings for each other. However, this year the Valentine’s Day turned out to be a little different as decided to give it a thought provoking twist. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming family drama Thappad, released an interesting video regarding the concept of her movie and highlighted that there is a difference between Valentine and Violentine.

The video, featuring Taapsee in lead, began with two families discussing a matrimonial alliance. However, their conversation soon veers around physical violence or ‘thappad’ and how violent behaviour in a relationship or marriage is considered to be a norm today. Taapsee, being a bride to be in the video, emphasises how the women are mentally prepared about accepting this norm from their childhood. soon the video comes with an important question – ‘Does love give you the license to slap?’ Sharing the video on social media, Taapsee also gave it an impactful caption and wrote, “Aaj ke din se shuru karte hai, thappad ko pyaar se alag karte hai!”

Aaj ke din se shuru karte hai, thappad ko pyaar se alag karte hai! #Thappad https://t.co/WJYRRm7VrK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 14, 2020

Talking about Thappad, this Anubhav Sinha directorial revolves a married couple wherein the lady refuses to accept the physical violence in their otherwise perfect marriage. The movie comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. Also starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor etc in key roles, Thappad is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

