Thappad: Taapsee Pannu shares a still from the film conveying a message on hope, love and respect

starrer Thappad has been the talk of the town since the trailer of the film was released. The film’s trailer showcases how a loving couple’s life undergoes a turmoil after the husband played by Pavail Gulati, slaps his wife, Amrita at a party. Post that, Taapsee reassesses her marriage and decides to fight for a divorce on the grounds of ‘just a slap.’ Director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale. The film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media, several users have given a thumbs up to the story.

Recently, Taapsee shared a still from the movie on her Instagram account. In the still, we can see Taapsee is showing off her Kathak skills while dancing with Gracy Goswami who plays the role of Sania (Dia Mirza's daughter) in the movie. Sharing the pic, Taapsee wrote, "Hope is what is this little one depicts in the film.... coz after all love is a beautiful feeling and it becomes even more cherished when accompanied with respect. #Thappad in cinemas now!" From Ayushmann Khurrana to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, everyone has been applauding the film and Taapsee's acting in the film.

Talking about Thappad, the movie comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad has received great reviews from critics. The movie marks the second collaboration of Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 movie Mulk. Thappad also starring Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah and others have hit the theaters on 28th February 2020.

