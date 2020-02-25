Thappad: Taapsee Pannu starrer gets a U certificate from CBFC with no cuts

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is slated for a release on February 28, 2020, and the movie has received its certificate.

is all about films that stand for a cause and well, after having done some of the best films in the last year, the actress is back with yet another movie, that is sure creating quite the buzz. Her upcoming film Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, highlights domestic violence and at the same time, is a story about how only one slap is enough to make a woman think over her marriage and with this film, Taapsee's character fights the fight that society forces every woman into.

And well, now that the movie is just days away from its release, everyone is definitely talking about it, and now, there's just another reason to talk about it since the movie has been given the U certificate by CBFC and that too, without any cuts. This means that the movie is watchable by people of all ages and well, we are sure that it makes the entire team happy. Other certificates include U/A, where one needs parental guidance, A, and S, which is ideal for a special set of an audience only.

Meanwhile, in one of her interviews, Taapsee spoke about doing the film and revealed how during Mulk days, she did tell Anubhav that if someday she could ask someone to make a film then it would be on domestic violence. She also added how the movie does not show excessive violence since people might not relate to it then and say that this does not happen in their homes.

