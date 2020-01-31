Thappad: Taapsee Pannu starrer's first look a copy of Mexican film After Lucia's poster? DEETS inside

The makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad have been accused of plagiarism after a social media user pointed out a striking similarity between its first look and the poster of a Mexican film titled After Lucia. Read on to know more.

The year 2020 has brought along with it some interesting Bollywood movies which have definitely piqued the interest of the audiences. starrer Thappad also happens to be among such movies. Recently, the first look poster as well as the trailer of the movie was released which has received humongous response from the audiences. As per the trailer, the story revolves around a normal couple whose lives turn upside down when the husband slaps the wife at a party.

However, the movie has been mired in a controversy recently and for the fact, it’s a case of plagiarism. Yes, you heard it right. It has been pointed out by a social media user that Thappad’s poster has been copied from the poster of the 2012 Mexican movie titled ‘After Lucia.’ The user has also shared a collage of the posters of the two movies where one can notice the striking similarity. Both the pictures portray the lead actresses in motion after being slapped.

Check out the two posters below:

Befitting response to After Lucia Poster by Tapsee Didi #ThappadTrailer #Thappad pic.twitter.com/Ws1s1oSNui — Schemewala Raju (1_ka_double) January 31, 2020

The makers of the movie are yet to comment on the same. Talking about Thappad, the movie features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The Hindi drama has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anubhav Sinha who is accredited with intense dramas like Mulk and Article 15. Apart from the lead pair, it also stars Ram Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. It is slated to be released on Febuary 28, 2020.

