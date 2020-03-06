Thappad: Taapsee Pannu starrer's special screening to be organized by UN Women India; DEETS inside

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is reportedly going to be screened in front of the delegates of UN Women India. Read further for more details.

starrer Thappad has been receiving a positive response from the audiences as well as the film critics. The movie has been able to impress everyone with its hard-hitting dialogues and influential storyline. Netizens have appreciated the makers for raising a social issue through the medium of Thappad. Now, there’s another good news for the movie’s team as well as the fans. According to reports, its special screening will be organized by United Nations Women India for their delegates and ambassadors.

If the reports are to be believed, the officials have approached the makers of Thappad in regards to their association about the same. This special screening will be reportedly held on the special occasion of Women’s Day. A day back, Rajasthan Police also took inspiration from the Anubhav Sinha directorial and introduced a headline for women where they can report cases of domestic violence and mental abuse. This has been posted by them on their official social media handle too.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also features Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi and others in the lead roles. The movie hit the theatre screens on February 28, 2020, and has been faring well at the box office. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kishan Kumar. Its storyline revolves around a woman who files for divorce against her husband after he slaps her in front of everyone.

