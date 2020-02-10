Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's film's trailer hailed by Smriti Irani; says 'This is a story I will definitely watch'

Smriti Irani hails Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad's trailer and says that she would definitely watch the film.

starrer Thappad's trailer released a few days ago and took the internet with storm. The film raises a question, Is a slap justified in love? and Taapsee Pannu answers it for us with her convicting performance. The trailer shows Taapsee as a simple and loving housewife. Her life turns upside down when her husband slaps her after an argument. Friends, relatives, and family ask her to reconcile her differences and forgive her husband but she insists on taking the matter to the court and seek justice strongly affirming the fact that even though it was just a slap, it isn't justified.

The actress received roaring applause from the fans and other actors who watched the trailer. Recently, Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani too reposted the trailer of the film and hailed the Taapsee Pannu starrer. "How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai? “How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws“ koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai. I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap.", she wrote. Check out the trailer:

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated for February 28, 2020 release. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor and others in pivotal roles.

