Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's first look poster from the Anubhav Sinha film is gripping

Taapsee Pannu's first look poster of her upcoming film Thappad is intriguing.

Thappad brings and director Anubhav Sinha together for the second time after the 2018 film Mulk. It seems a rather eventful year for Taapsee as the actress is on a roll with a number of projects in her kitty. Recently, Taapsee unveiled the first look poster of her film Thappad and it is giving us goosebumps already. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated for February 28, 2020 release.

In her post, Taapsee also announced the trailer to be out tomorrow. Not long ago, Taapsee unveiled the first look poster of her film Haseen Dilruba and that too, was an impactful one! Taapsee has never failed to impress when it comes to female-led films. From Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh and more, Taapsee has been an incredible actress with amazing skillset. Sharing the first look poster of her upcoming film Thappad on social media a while ago, she wrote, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?"

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Speaking of her other projects, Taapsee seems to be on a roll these days. The actress currently has 4 films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in crime-thriller Haseen Dilruba. Taapsee will also be seen playing a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket and in another sports drama Shabaash Mithu and we can't wait to watch her shine on the screen.

