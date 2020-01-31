Thappad trailer: 5 hard hitting dialogues from Taapsee Pannu starrer that will win your heart instantly

As Taapsee Pannu returns with a soul stirring story in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, here are some hard-hitting dialogues from the trailer.

has been one of the bonafide actresses in the industry who has proved her mettle time and again with her spectacular performances. Give Taapsee a role and believe it that she will not disappoint you. This was well proved with her versatile performance in Saand Ki Aankh, Badla and Mission Mangal. Maintaining the momentum, Taapsee is now back with a hard-hitting story in Anubhav Sinha much talked about directorial Thappad which is a slap against the stereotypical society norms.

Ever since the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie, it has taken the social media by a storm. The movie, which narrates a thought-provoking and eye-opening story of domestic violence in our stereotypical society, had received a massive response. While we are in awe of Taapsee’s yet another stupendous performance in Thappad trailer, it has also won hearts with its soul-stirring dialogues that will strike the right chord with your heart. To note, apart from Taapsee, Thappad will also star Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor etc. So, while Thappad trailer is creating a substantial buzz in the town, here’s a look at some of the hard-hitting dialogues from the movie:

When Taapsee’s onscreen husband asked him to move one from the slap incident, she replied, “Tum ek company me itne emotionally invested the, you could not move on; Maine to apni puri kari hai tumhare sath, kaise move on karu?”

When Taapse was given the advice of “Har rishta flawed hota hai, use jod kar rakhna padta hai,” she gave a perfect reply saying, “Jod kar rakhni pade koi cheez to matlab tooti hui hai na.”

Dia Mirza gives a million dollar thought for the life – “Rishte banana me utne efforts ni lagte, jitne nibhane me lagte hain”

Taapsee onscreen father Kumud Mishra backs his daughter, saying “Hum to humesha sahi hi soch ke karte hain, par kayi baar sahi karne ka result happy nahi hota”

Taapse is adamant to fight against domestic violence and says “Usne mujhe mara, pehli baar, nahi maar sakta, bas itni si baat hai.”

To note, Thappad happens to be Anubhav Sinha’s 11th directorial and marks his second collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 release Mulk. Thappad is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

