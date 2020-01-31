Thappad Trailer Reactions: Twitterati praise Taapsee Pannu's impactful act; laud the hard hitting plot

Netizens sing praises for Taapsee Pannu in the trailer of her upcoming film Thappad.

seems to be on a roll these days. Impressing the netizens, the actress has been bringing a number of hard-hitting plots on the screen. After unveiling the first look poster of her sports drama Rashmi Rocket and crime thriller Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee stirred up a storm on the internet as soon as she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Thappad followed by the hard-hitting trailer where she rebukes domestic violence. The plot revolves around the question is a slap justified in love?

As soon as the trailer hit the internet, the Anubhav Sinha directorial received a roaring applause from Twitterati. Netizens lauded Taapsee Pannu's impactful act and lauded the film's gripping plot. "#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch! @taapsee @anubhavsinha", read a comment.

#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch!@taapsee @anubhavsinha — Anushka (@a_biwalkar) January 31, 2020

"Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride... #ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern .... #jay_taapsee_mate_ki" wrote another user. "Hann bs ek Thappad pr nahi mar sakta. Marked the date in my head 28/2/2020. Is Thappad ki gonj dur Tak jayegi. @taapsee #ThappadTrailer", read a tweet.

Hann bs ek Thappad pr nahi mar sakta. Marked the date in my head 28/2/2020. Is Thappad ki gonj dur Tak jayegi. @taapsee #ThappadTrailer — Amisha Juneja (@juneja_amisha) January 31, 2020

Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride...#ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern ....#jay_taapsee_mate_ki — Biswajit Mohanty (@Srk_fan_biswa) January 31, 2020

Check out more reactions:

After watching the stunning trailer of @anubhavsinha #Thappad just want to say two lines " pyaar se dar nahi lagta saab #Thappad se dar lagta hai "@taapsee Zabardast ! — what is in a name? (@saadisnthere) January 31, 2020

More power to you @anubhavsinha for making such a wonderful movie and more power to women who stand against those men who try to patronise them by any means possible.

Thappad is a 'Thappad' on the faces of Manuvaadis who think they own women and can treat them as they want to. https://t.co/LZqiAlEG9F — Vishal Garg (@VishalG01630927) January 31, 2020

The film reunites Taapsee and director Abhinav Sinha for the second time after the 2018 film Mulk. Thappad will be Taapsee's 2nd outing with Anubhav Sinha and we can't wait to watch it! The film is slated for February 28, 2020 release.

Also Read: Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer comes as a tight slap to those who believe ‘everything is fair in love’

Credits :Twitter

Read More