Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu asks fans to report the video as she shares thought provoking message; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu unveils the second trailer of Thappad and it will leave you surprised as it comes with an important message.

It hasn’t been long when had grabbed attention from all corners after she unveiled a riveting trailer of Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. The trailer, which revolved around the sensitive issue of domestic violence, created a stir online and received a thunderous response. And while it has got the tinselvile buzzing, the makers of Thappad have come up with a yet another gripping trailer. But this time, it has come up with a thought provoking message as Taapsee is seen requesting the viewers to report the trailer.

Well, just like any other trailer, this new trailer also begins with a glimpse of the storyline. However, soon after Taapsee’s character is hit by the male lead, the actress comes up with a message. She stated that while the audience is looking forward to moving ahead of this slap scene to watch the complete trailer, she cannot move on. Furthermore, the Pink star urges fans to raise voice against such an insulting behaviour and asks them to report the trailer, to begin with. This isn’t all. Taapsee even asks the fan to make this trailer the most reported trailer of the world.

Take a look at this unusual trailer of Thappad:

Some things require a powerful action to bring about a change. Watch the Thappad trailer #2, out now!https://t.co/hadBsPyXnr — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2020

Talking about the movie, Thappad happens to be Anubhav Sinha’s 13th movie and he is collaborating with Taapsee for the second time after their 2018 release Mulk. Apart from the Mission Mangal star, Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor etc in the lead role. The movie will hit the screens on February 28, 2020.

