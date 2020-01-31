Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer comes as a tight slap to those who believe ‘everything is fair in love’

Thappad Movie Trailer: Taapsee Pannu is all set to bring in another hard hitting drama in collaboration with Anubhav Sinha. Thappad’s trailer showcases Taapsee in another intense story that hits you at the right places. The film is all set to release on February 28, 2020.

Known for his intense and hard hitting dramas like Article 15 and Mulk, Anubhav Sinha is back in collaboration with with Thappad. The trailer of Thappad starring Taapsee just dropped and it is bound to hit you in the right places. The trailer showcases the story of a normal couple Amu and her husband played by Taapsee and Pavail Gulati. The story revolves around them and how Taapsee’s stand against her husband after he slaps at a party changes everything in a normal marriage.

A day back, Taapsee shared a poster of the film along with a caption, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook.” It left the audience excited for her next. Now, the trailer opens to a lawyer asking Taapsee why she is seeking a divorce and gives out reasons like husband having an affair and more as reasons of taking such a step. However, Taapsee says no to all the reasons and only wants a divorce as her husband slapped her in front of everyone at a party.

Next, we get to see a couple having fun with each other. However, things go wrong with Pavail slaps Taapsee at a get together in front of all friends. That every moment when Amu is slapped changes everything in her and makes her doubtful about marriage. What follows is family and friends trying to convince her that a slap is just a slap and she should let it go.

Check out the Thappad movie trailer below:

Post this, she seeks a divorce from her husband on the grounds that he slapped her and that everything isn’t fair in love. The film takes a dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s comment in an interview about slapping the one you love. The cast of the film includes some terrific actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, Sushil Dahiya and others. However, it is Taapsee who shines as the loving wife who is left shocked when her husband slaps her in front of everyone. The simple dialogues like 'Nahi Mar Sakti' when said by a teary-eyed broken wife played by Taapsee, leave you rooting for her. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

