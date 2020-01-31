Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer paves way for hilarious memes that are breaking the internet

Hours after the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad dropped online, the hard hitting drama initiated an hilarious meme fest on social media.

’s career is on a roll thee days. After all the actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline. It hasn’t been long when Taapsee unveiled the first look of her upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj. While the fans were in awe of the poster, she came with another surprise after she unveiled the first look of Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. And just a day after the release of the first look of the movie, the makers dropped in a riveting trailer of Thappad and it has taken the social media by a storm.

From dealing with the social issue of domestic violence to hard hitting performances and soul stirring dialogues, Thappad seems to perfect entertainment package combined with a thought-provoking message. Needless to say, Thappad, which also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Misha, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, Ram Kapoor etc in key roles, has left the audience excited about its release. While the trailer of the movie has received a thunderous response, it also paved way for a meme fest on social media. In fact, the dialogue “Thodi bahut maar peet to expression of love hi to hota hai” has been churned into a funny meme endlessly.

Here’s a look at popular memes on Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad:

When ur sibling complaint to ur parents about you hitting him

Me to mosquitoes after putting them to sleep forever.

Desi father when you tell them you have failed the semester again

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad marks Taapsee’s second collaboration with the ace filmmaker after their 2018 release Mulk. The much talked about movie is slated to hit the silver screen on February 28, 2020.

