Thappad turns 2: Five hard-hitting dialogues from the Taapsee Pannu starrer that are a slap on patriarchy

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has completed two years on February 28. Apart from her, the movie also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza and others in pivotal roles. The star cast had garnered lots of praise from the audience and was a hit. The movie had opened so many conversations about domestic violence and patriarchy. Thappad definitely smashed several chords or acts of sexism that were doomed to be projected as ‘normal’ in the male dominating society. The well-scripted and well-performed movie was directed by none other than Anubhav Sinha.

As the movie has turned two this year, let us watch the movie once again to relieve all the empowering moments that Amrita (played by Taapsee Pannu) had lived. Thappad was a mirror image of almost all the households and how our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, sisters-in-law, etc. are ignoring patriarchy that is smashing their basic rights. And, how sometimes male members of the families “joke it off” when females express to do something for themselves. To note, Taapsee Pannu’s realistic acting was a cherry on the cake for this movie.

Here are the 5 hard-hitting dialogues from the movie Thappad:

1. “Just a slap par nhi maar skta”

This very dialogue is the whole crux of the movie and is a reminder that males cannot treat women just however they want to.

2. “Haan meine apne aanchal ka ambar banaya. Ke kahi agar mera rasta, chaahton se alag jo chale, ke kahi gar mere seene mein saans thodi bhi jo kam pade, mera apna bhi ek aasmaan ho.”

This beautiful poem by Anubhav Sinha is about self-discovery and also shows a ray of hope that always stays within us.

3. “Amu, main kya bolunga neighbours ko, friends ko, relatives ko…ki meri biwi mujhe chord ke bhaag gayi?”

This very dialogue shows how people think and care about society only but not about their loved ones and the female members of their families. This is a slap on patriarchy too.

4. “Thoda bardasht karna sikhna chahiye aurton ko”

As every woman has been told that she “should” adjust and “bear the torture”, this dialogue sums up how male dominating society wants all the women to adjust to everything. It is a mirror image of every household as girls are always taught to be the “bigger one”.

5. “Uske ek thappad se mujhe wo sari cheez saaf saaf dikhne lag gyi jisko main undekha kar ke move on karte jaa rahi thi”

This dialogue reminds us how women keep moving on from all the sexist acts by men. This one is a lens to females to not ignore anything even their “little acts of sexism”.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Taapsee Pannu's cricketing biopic, Shabaash Mithu, gets a new release date