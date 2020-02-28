Thappad Twitter Review: Fans impressed by Taapsee Pannu's performance & Anubhav Sinha’s take on domestic abuse

Taapsee Pannnu starrer Thappad hits the screens today. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad’s Twitter reviews are in and fans seem to be impressed by Taapsee’s acting and Anubhav’s storytelling. Check out the Twitter reviews.

A film that has been the talk of the town is starrer Thappad. Based on the story of domestic violence in households, director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale. The film’s trailer showcases how a loving couple’s life undergoes a turmoil after the husband played by Pavail Gulati, slaps his wife, Amrita at a party. Post that, Taapsee reassesses her marriage and decides to fight for a divorce on the grounds of ‘just a slap.’

The twitter reviews of Thappad are in and it looks like Anubhav and Taapsee’s reunion has impressed the audience again. The film also fell prey to trends like #BoycottThappad. However, despite it, the film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media, several users have given a thumbs up to the story. Many have even called Thappad’s role as Taapsee’s best acting performance till date. The trailer too had impressed everyone and post the celeb screening, several stars loved Taapsee and Anubhav’s take on domestic abuse.

Reviewing Thappad, a user wrote, “#Thappad one of the best movies in recent times and @taapsee career. I watched the movie with just 5 audience along & all are women. I'm pretty sure those r the women who wanted to say the exact words in the movie, yet moving on. #unlike me.” Another wrote, “#Thappad Brilliant story telling !! @anubhavsinha @taapsee #FridayThoughts Ek THAPPAD hi to maara hai..Ek DHAKKA hi to diya hai..Zara se BAAL KHEENCHE hain..Ek GAALI hi to baki hai !!STOP Red circle Cross mark STOP JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE /ABUSE OF ANY KIND TO ANY ANYONE”

Just watched #Thappad what an amazing movie, can't

explain it words. Kuds to @anubhavsinha Sir for

choosing this sensitive

topic, making a movie on it. Take a bow @taapsee worth to watched you as Amrita

on screen... Bestest

performance by an actress of 2020 pic.twitter.com/gN2k0PIgcX — Neha (@Neha53034447) February 28, 2020

#Thappad one of the best movies in recent times and @taapsee career. I watched the movie with just 5 audience along & all are women. I'm pretty sure those r the women who wanted to say the exact words in the movie, yet moving on.#unlike me — Shravya Bharadwaj (@shravyabaradwaj) February 28, 2020

#Thappad Brilliant story telling !! @anubhavsinha@taapsee #FridayThoughts

Ek THAPPAD hi to maara hai..Ek DHAKKA hi to diya hai..Zara se BAAL KHEENCHE hain..Ek GAALI hi to baki hai !!

STOP

STOP JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE /ABUSE OF ANY KIND TO ANY ANYONE.. ‼️ — Mirchi RJ Charu (@Mirchi_Charu) February 28, 2020

I feel more than @taapsee @pavailkgulati for sure Kumud Mishra deserves an award for #Thappad #ThappadReview and his acting in #Thappad is so great and did a different role than what he did so far. @itispalkova @LesterNygaard9 @HavvaNagilaJew @j_deepakj. — kaul the legend (@KaulLegend) February 28, 2020

@taapsee Watched #Thappad it is such a film that I have ever watched after #saandkiaankh . It has so much to say and carries a message. You nailed it ! May you continue to entertain us by playing such various roles . Lots of love and respect.@anubhavsinha — ARNO MAJUMDER (@ArnoMajumder) February 28, 2020

@taapsee girl your are absolutely amazing in #Thappad ...And Anubhav Sinha thank you for a no nonsense movie without jarring background music. — HARDEEP SINGH DANG (@rojajimmy) February 28, 2020

#Thappad is a film for everyone. Even though it fights patriarchy, it’s informed, sensitive, and creates an environment that doesn’t glorify any of the two sides. @anubhavsinha Hats off . @taapsee delivers easily one of her best performances — Jash (@jashtchill) February 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Thappad received great reviews from critics and also celebs like Rajkummar Rao, and more. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah. Thappad promotions were going on from the past few weeks and special screenings took place across different cities. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad has hit the screens today.

