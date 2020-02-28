  1. Home
Thappad Twitter Review: Fans impressed by Taapsee Pannu's performance & Anubhav Sinha’s take on domestic abuse

Taapsee Pannnu starrer Thappad hits the screens today. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad’s Twitter reviews are in and fans seem to be impressed by Taapsee’s acting and Anubhav’s storytelling. Check out the Twitter reviews.
A film that has been the talk of the town is Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Based on the story of domestic violence in households, director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale. The film’s trailer showcases how a loving couple’s life undergoes a turmoil after the husband played by Pavail Gulati, slaps his wife, Amrita at a party. Post that, Taapsee reassesses her marriage and decides to fight for a divorce on the grounds of ‘just a slap.’ 

The twitter reviews of Thappad are in and it looks like Anubhav and Taapsee’s reunion has impressed the audience again. The film also fell prey to trends like #BoycottThappad. However, despite it, the film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media, several users have given a thumbs up to the story. Many have even called Thappad’s role as Taapsee’s best acting performance till date. The trailer too had impressed everyone and post the celeb screening, several stars loved Taapsee and Anubhav’s take on domestic abuse. 

(Also Read: Thappad Celeb Review: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and others call Taapsee Pannu starrer a ‘Must Watch’)

Reviewing Thappad, a user wrote, “#Thappad one of the best movies in recent times and @taapsee career. I watched the movie with just 5 audience along & all are women. I'm pretty sure those r the women who wanted to say the exact words in the movie, yet moving on. #unlike me.” Another wrote, “#Thappad Brilliant story telling !! @anubhavsinha @taapsee  #FridayThoughts Ek THAPPAD hi to maara hai..Ek DHAKKA hi to diya hai..Zara se BAAL KHEENCHE hain..Ek GAALI hi to baki hai !!STOP Red circle Cross mark STOP JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE /ABUSE OF ANY KIND TO ANY ANYONE” 

Check our Thappad Twitter review:

Meanwhile, Thappad received great reviews from critics and also celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and more. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah. Thappad promotions were going on from the past few weeks and special screenings took place across different cities. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad has hit the screens today. 

Credits :Twitter

