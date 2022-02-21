Thar: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaborate for a revenge thriller

Anil Kapoor is one of the actors who is always a treat to watch on the big screen. The senior actor makes sure to present something new on the table every time he hits the screen and never fails to win hearts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anil Kapoor made the headlines this morning as he announced his upcoming movie Thar which will be releasing on Netflix. To note, Thar will be a revenge thriller film and will also star Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar is inspired by Western Noir genres and has been set in the eighties. The movie has been produced by Anil Kapoor who can’t stop gushing about Thar and called it a “tribute to the genre of the classic Western”. “Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen,” Anil was quoted saying. To note, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor will be seen playing the role of a police officer in Thar which revolves around Siddharth (played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) and his journey of revenge.

Interestingly, Thar will mark Anil Kapoor’s second collaboration with son Harsh Varrdhan. The father and son duo had earlier worked together in AK vs AK which had released in 2020. Besides, they are also expected to work together in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

