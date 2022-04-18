Thar: Anil Kapoor hilariously reveals he had suggestions for son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor but he rejected it.

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's gritty drama Thar. They were seen in AKvsAK and the father-son duo will now appear in the visually striking thriller drama. During the trailer launch, Anil revealed what drew him to the project.

"I think it's all the young talent that is involved in the film that attracted me. I feel there is so much to learn from them, and I love taking risks and most of the time risks have paid off and hopefully it will pay off with Thar also. I was in Austria and Harsh pitched the script to me. I read it in one go and loved it. Then Harsh introduced me to the director, so I met him and liked him as a person. For me it's important to work with good people."

Speaking about his second collab with son Harsh Varrdhan, Anil Kapoor hilariously revealed that his son rejected some of his suggestions. Reminiscing AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor said, "The tentativeness and anxiousness was there when we started AK vs AK. Harsh had a long monologue in the film and I had never done that in my career. But when Harsh finished the shot - Vikram (Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) have always been critical yet encouraging for him - Anurag clapped, and Vikram hugged him. So, there I saw what he is capable of."

The veteran actor further added, "People have this wrong impression of him that he is introvert and serious. But when I saw him do that scene which was so funny, I was happy that media, critics and everybody praised his work and loved what he did. So, I feel happy and proud. When we were shooting for Thar, I had one or two suggestions, but he rejected it (laughs). He did it in his own way, and he was right and I was wrong. I enjoyed working with him."

Harsh Varrdhan also had thoughts on working with his dad, the actor said, "That was different (AK vs AK), but this is cinematic, more visual, a cinematic experience. The idea is to break away from the convention what people would expect a father and son to do, but live the characters and try to be honest to the characters."

Thar is set to release on 6 May on the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s revenge thriller will get you on the edge of your seats