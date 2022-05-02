Thar: Fatima Sana Shaikh calls Anil Kapoor her support system; Says they had an ‘easy relationship’

Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thar, where she will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Satish Kaushik. Ahead of its release, the star cast has been busy promoting the movie and interacting with different media portals. Speaking of which, recently, Fatima conversed with a news agency and shared how Anil Kaooor is a source of support and encouragement for her.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Fatima expressed that Anil Kapoor has been like a support system to her in the Hindi film industry. The Ludo actress said that Kapoor would always encourage her whenever her morale is down. “It is very important to not lose your morale, but there comes a time when you lose your morale and confidence in yourself and sometimes you have a person like Anil sir who says, 'no beta you are doing well and you should have confidence in yourself and be ready to fail,’ that for me is a big thing.” The actress explained that she now now changed her approach and she’s actively reaching out to people and developing projects for herself.

Going further, Fatima praised Kapoor’s body of work and opened up on the equation they share with each other. "The body of work and the stardom he has is unimaginable. Having said that we had a very easy relationship on the sets, it was very warm. I want to work with him again and want to grow with people like him. If that happens I am very happy,” Fatima said.

Talking about Thar, the Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial is slated to release on an OTT platform on the 6th of March. Apart from Harsh, Anil, and Fatima, the film also features Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Singh in key roles.