Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s revenge thriller will get you on the edge of your seats

Ever since the first look of Thar was released fans were intrigued and excited to watch the father-son duo sharing the screen space. Anil is one of the actors who is always a treat to watch on the big screen. The veteran actor makes sure to present something new on the table every time he hits the screen and never fails to win hearts. The teaser of this revenge thriller had got all the fans on the edge of their seats and now finally the trailer is out and we have to admit that it will leave all the fans wanting more.