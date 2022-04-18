Thar Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh steal the show in stylish outfits

The much-anticipated trailer for Anil Kapoor's upcoming film, Thar was released on Monday afternoon. It also sees Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in the film. It marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). The film releases on Netflix on 6 May. The trailer launch of Thar was held today in Mumbai and the entire cast made a grand appearance at the event. Along with Anil, Harsh, and Fatima, other cast members including Mukti Mohan, Jitendra Joshi, and the director were also present.

In the photos, one can see Anil Kapoor looking dapper as he donned a black suit with a white shirt, and paired it with black trousers. His son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wore a mustard colour suit and matching pants accompanied by a black shirt. Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the other hand, aced her look as she wore a long maroon dress that perfectly flaunted her curves. The cast was also seen posing with the director Raj Singh Chaudhary at the trailer launch.

Check out the photos:

This is the second time Anil and Harsh will be working together after AK vs AK, which was released in 2020. However, in that film, Harsh only had a cameo, Thar marks the first time the father-son duo will be co-starring in full-length roles. Thar traces Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor), an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan, that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) investigates the murders, he comes across Siddharth and finds him suspicious.

