Thar Twitter Review: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor win hearts with their Neo-Western action thriller

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are one of the coolest father and son duo in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. Interestingly, Anil and Harsh have been making the headlines of late for their movie Thar. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar is a neo-Western action thriller film and marks Harsh’s debut production. The trailer of Thar had left the audience wanting more and as the movie has finally released today, the social media is abuzz with tweets for Thar.

Netizens have taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter and have lauded Thar. Besides, the audience is also in awe of Anil Kapoor’s performance in the movie. A Twitter user wrote, “#TharOnNetflix is a good watch. Full of mystery, suspense and thrill which makes it really engaging. Climax is just amazing and biggest usp of the film. Father-son duo is fire”. Another user was all praises for Anil Kapoor and tweeted, “Watch thar today, what a brilliant movie it was. I loved @AnilKapoor sir presence in the movie and also loved @HarshKapoor_ in movie but mostly I like @AnilKapoor sir very much. so those who have not seen this movie go and watch it really is a joy ride @AnilKapoor”.

Check out tweets for Thar:

Earlier, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harsh had opened up about turning into a producer for Thar and said, “I'm very happy to have been able to have this experience because a lot of people you know don't have that luxury”. Interestingly, Harsh and Anil will also be collaborating for the much talked biopic on Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. Talking about it, Anil had told Pinkvilla that he is looking forward to the project.

