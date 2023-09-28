'That's a beloved character...': Sonam Kapoor to begin work on feature movie Battle for Bittora next year

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on social media. With films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others, she has cemented her place in the industry. Now, the actress revealed that she is set to begin working on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024. Read below to know what other details she shared about the film.

Sonam Kapoor to begin work on feature movie Battle for Bittora next year

In an interview with PTI, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she is set to start working on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024. The actress said, "I'm going to do Battle for Bittora next year, finally."

The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name. The book published in 2010, follows the story of an animation expert who finds himself contesting elections in Bittora against a former royal family.

Sonam further added, "That's a beloved character but I feel a lot of girls might have read the book. I feel a lot of girls, maybe of our generation know (about the book), but I don't think the younger generation knows the character as much. So, we have the advantage of that."

Revealing some details about the film, the actress said, "The script is done. We are looking for an actor and the director is also not locked in yet. Only the producer and female lead is (locked)." The film will be made under the banner of Anil Kapoor Films Company.

Sonam's sister producer Rhea Kapoor reportedly brought rights to the 2010 book of the same name.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was reportedly initially set to play the male lead in the story. He was last seen in Hindi film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after which the actor had to face trouble over his identity as a Pakistani actor. Sonam said the team is looking for another actor to helm the project.

