'That's how I got...': Kriti Sanon reveals THIS was how she contracted COVID-19 in 2020

Actress Kriti Sanon, currently savoring her National Award victory for her role in the film Mimi, marked this significant achievement with a celebration among her family and close friends. She won the category of Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards along with Alia Bhatt, who was honored for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. This recognition carries added significance as she battled an illness during the pandemic. In a recent conversation, Kriti disclosed the reason behind her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Kriti Sanon reveals how she contracted Covid-19 virus

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, Kriti Sanon revealed the circumstances under which she contracted COVID-19. With a chuckle, she mentioned, "I can eat jootha (shared food) with people who I know and I'm really close to, and that's how I got Covid." The actress elaborated that she isn't too particular about sharing food or using the same cutlery.

Kriti had contracted COVID-19 in December 2020. Back then, she had taken to Instagram to inform her followers of her diagnosis, stating, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

Kriti Sanon’s professional front

Kriti Sanon is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1, where she reunites with her initial co-star, Tiger Shroff. This action-packed film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is set to hit theaters on October 20. She also has a romantic comedy alongside Shahid Kapoor slated for release this year. Furthermore, Kriti is in the midst of filming The Crew, a project that includes Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it's scheduled for a March 22, 2024 release. Additionally, Kriti is making her foray into production with Do Patti, a film in which she shares the screen with Kajol. Fans can also anticipate her appearance in Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, among her upcoming ventures.

