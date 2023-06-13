The Archies: A peek into Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s in-flight moments as they head to Brazil

The Archies gang is headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event, and fans cannot keep calm! Yesterday, the makers of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming live action musical film unveiled a new poster of The Archies, and it featured the talented cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina in a retro look, posing around a couch. Early this morning, they were all spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Brazil for the Tudum 2023 event. Now, we have come across some fun in-flight pictures of Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, and others, and looks like they had great fun on the way to Brazil.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s in-flight moments as they head to Brazil

Pictures that have been shared by the official Instagram account of ‘Archies On Netflix’ give a sneak-peek of the fun moments that the cast members had on the flight. The first picture shows Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, Dot, Yuvraj, Mihir and Vedang posing together for a picture on the flight. The next one is a collage of three polaroids. One polaroid shows director Zoya Akhtar posing with Agastya Nanda and Mihir Ahuja. The next polaroid is a candid picture of Agastya and Suhana. Suhana is seen smiling in the background, while Agastya is seen in the foreground with his eyes closed. Other pictures also give glimpses of the fun they had in the flight!

The caption of the post read, “Catching flights aur feelings kyunki #TheArchies ja rahe hain apne pehle adventure ke liye First stop: Sao Paulo!” Check it out below!

One fan commented, “Can't wait to see their magic at Tudum,” while another one wrote, “Woww really feels like we're a part of their journey!! Superrr excited for #ArchiesAtTUDUM.” “Suhana and agastya looks so cuteee,” read another comment.

The Archies marks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut. Not just that, it also marks Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's acting debuts. While the release date of The Archies isn't known yet, it is expected to premiere on Netflix this year.

