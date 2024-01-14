The Archies actor Agastya Nanda says security guard confused him with delivery guy: 'This happens quite a lot'

Amitabh Bachchan is well-known across the globe. But the audiences got to know that his grandson Agastya Nanda is also a talented actor after he made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, recently. In an interview, the actor revealed how he was confused with a delivery man due to his lack of public and social media presence.

With Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, several youngsters were exposed to the world of cinema and some even got the recognition they deserved. Among them was Agastya Nanda, the grandson of senior actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. But prior to doing the teen movie, the actor was nowhere to be found, not even on any social media platform. In a recent interview with Film Companion, he revealed how his lack of recognition made a security guard mistake him as a delivery guy.

Talking about the funny incident, he shared that he once went to meet with a filmmaker before his debut movie The Archies. However, when he reached his entrance gate, the security guard thought of him as a parcel guy and asked him to sign his name on the visitor’s register, drop the package, and leave. Agastya recalled, “I've gone to another office where the security guard was like, ‘Idhar aa, idhar aa (come here).’ He said, ‘Naam likh. package delivery time bata. (Write down your name and the delivery time of package).’ I said I've not come here to deliver the package; I've come here to meet the director. Then he said, ‘Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don’t lie)’” he said adding that it happens quite a lot with him and that’s the disadvantage of not having social media.

In another episode, he waited inside a director’s office for nearly 45 minutes only to hear them discuss that Agastya hasn’t reached yet. He then had to make his presence known. According to him, the reason behind people not recognizing him is probably the fact that he grew up away from all the spotlight with his businessman father in New Delhi.

