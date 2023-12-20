The Archies' Aditi Saigal drops album Practice Rooms with fan-favorite songs; Vedang Raina-Mihir Ahuja REACT

Dot. aka Aditi Saigal made a striking debut with The Archies in December 2023. With this, she marks as one of the biggest debuts of the year by a Gen-Z talent. Dot has received unanimous love for her big debut in Zoya Akhtar's films as an actor-artiste, a rare breed in the Indian entertainment industry. As she enjoyed incredible praise from all quarters for her performance, singing, composing, and writing skills in the film, Aditi decided to re-release her fan-favorite YouTube songs on streaming as an album titled Practice Room today, December 20.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot. announces album Practice Rooms

Aditi Saigal aka Dot., one of the talented rising actresses, once became an internet sensation via YouTube with her viral song Everybody Dances To Techno. Today, December 20, she released 10 tracks including now-popular songs like Asymmetrical which is also a part of The Archies album, and Lillian among others, composed over the last seven years, in the album Practice Rooms.

The album has the same raw and unfiltered performances from Dot.’s earlier years as a musician. These songs were recorded by her with a piano and an old phone in her university’s (University of Bangor) practice room in Wales.

Reacting to the post, her The Archies co-stars Vedang Raina dropped red hearts, and Mihir Ahuja commented, "Woohoo (red hearts)."

Have a look at Aditi Saigal's post:

These old songs, written and composed by her for open mic nights in her college, have a sense of nostalgia and an innocence to this music that resonated with many people. Zoya Akhter was one of them; she heard Asymmetrical in those days, leading to her debut as Ethel Muggs in Dot's recently released Netflix film The Archies.

In a statement, Aditi shared, “I wrote these songs when I was in college in Wales, and as such, the lyrical content is reflective of that time in my life. Bangor is a seaside university town in North Wales so some of the imagery in the music was naturally picked up from lush countryside, the charm of the Welsh people and of course college life, heartbreak and friendship.After the response on YouTube and the subsequent India tour, the natural next step for me was to re-record the music in a professional studio environment."

She added that there were two problems. One, she was terrified of being a one-hit wonder, and two, whenever she tried to rerecord the tracks they felt stripped of what made them special.

“So I'm putting them out now as Practice Rooms, just as they were. They stopped belonging to me a long time ago and now I just want to appreciate them as a version of me in the past," added Dot.

The actress also added that the album is kind of a thank you to all the people who have been listening all these years. "A love letter, if you will, to the past memories, to the people listening, and to the pianos that I played in the practice rooms," shared Saigal.

