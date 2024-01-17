The Archies' Aditi Saigal aka Dot. on how kind social media has been to her; says she 'ignores sensible advice'

Dot. aka Aditi Saigal made her debut with The Archies in December 2023. With this, she marks as one of the biggest debuts of the year by a Gen-Z talent. Dot. received unanimous love for her big debut as an actor-artiste in Zoya Akhtar's film, a rare breed in the Indian entertainment industry. Apart from her acting in the film, she also performed in the film's soundtrack and lent her voice to the song Asymmetrical as well.

In a recent interview, Aditi was asked about her popularity on the internet and she shared how social media has always been kind to her.

The Archies' Aditi Saigal aka Dot. on her popularity on social media

During an interview with IANS, Dot. aka Aditi Saigal reacted to her unanimous popularity on the internet. The young actress shared, "I've always said that I've been lucky enough that social media has always been kind to me. Since the beginning, the kind of love I've gotten from people about my music has been nothing but heartwarming. I used to call it 'my little corner of the internet'. Of course, since The Archies, it's definitely expanding."

She further added that whether it's music, more films, or some other venture, it's hard not to look back at it all and be grateful to the people following along. Dot. also revealed that she is the kind of artiste who often ignores sensible advice and does whatever in the world she feels like.

Reacting more to her soaring popularity on the internet, she said, "Again, I'm lucky enough that more and more people want to listen to my music." Saigal said that she will always have a soft spot for the people who engage with the work she puts out.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot. announces album Practice Rooms

On December 20, 2023, The Archies star released 10 tracks including now-popular songs like Asymmetrical which is also a part of The Archies album, and Lillian among others, composed over the last seven years, in the album Practice Rooms.

The album has the same raw and unfiltered performances from Dot.’s earlier years as a musician. These songs were recorded by her with a piano and an old phone in her university’s (University of Bangor) practice room in Wales.

Meanwhile, The Archies was released on December 7, 2023. The cast of the film also includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

