The Archies' Aditi Saigal aka Dot says she couldn’t ‘have asked for a better debut’; expresses gratitude

Released on December 7, The Archies welcomed Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda to the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Among the young debutants was also actress Aditi Saigal who can be seen playing Ethel Muggs in the film.

Recently, Saigal opined on the outpouring love of fans for her debut project and mentioned how she ‘could not have asked for a better debut’. In addition, she also shared her experience on her musical journey in the movie. Read on to find out what else the future star said.

Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world: Aditi Saigal on Zoya Akhtar

With The Archies, Aditi stepped into Bollywood on December 7 and it has made her rise to fame. She was seen donning the avatar of Ethel Muggs in the highly anticipated project and has received immense love from the viewers for her work.

Recently, an overwhelmed Aditi Saigal expressed how she is on cloud nine for having received such immense love for the film from fans and said that The Archies became the perfect debut project for her as she has musical roots. “It feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for my role in The Archies. Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world, I can't wait to explore it deeper and see how my career can take shape through both acting and music.”

She continued to add how having musical roots helped her work in The Archies and it seemed like the ‘perfect jumping off point’ for her. The actress also added how the film acts as the perfect debut for her and reminisced her past two years that she spent on the sets.

“I could not have asked for a better debut, and will aspire to express myself through both these creative fields. After two incredible years working on sets, rehearsing like mad and learning the ropes - all I'm left with is gratitude. Gratitude to have worked with a visionary like Zoya, gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and music team, gratitude for the lovely people connecting with the work,” she added.

About The Archies

The film marks the stepping stone of various young actors in Bollywood and it was released on December 7 on OTT platform Netflix. The film has been boxed with intense emotions and apart from the storyline, its sound tracks were also relished and appreciated by several. Sunoh, Dhishoom Dhishoom, Va Va Voom, are some songs from the movie.

