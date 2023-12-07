The Archies' Aditi Saigal aka Dot's mother appeared in THIS Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma film, can you guess?

The Archies is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. One of the fresh faces of this Zoya Akhtar directorial is singer Aditi Saigal aka 'Dot' who plays the role of Ethel Muggs. On the internet, netizens have found out that Saigal's mother had appeared in a film starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. This guess is enough so let's find out more about it.

Aditi Saigal's mom was in Band Baajaa Baaraat

On Reddit, a user found an interesting connection between The Archies actress Aditi Saigal aka 'Dot' and a film starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. It turns out that Saigal's mom Shena Gamat is also an actress and she played the role of Chanda Narang, a famous wedding planner in the 2010 film Band Baajaa Baaraat.

About Aditi Saigal

Aditi Saigal who is also known by the moniker of 'Dot' is an Indian singer-songwriter. In 2021, she released her first extended play called Khamotion. Some of her other songs include Everybody Dances to Techno. She is the daughter of Shena Gamat and the late Amit Saigal. Shena is an actor and theatre artist, while her late father was a rock musician and founder of the country's first rock magazine Rock Street Journal which was also known as ‘Papa Rock’.

Aditi did her joint honors in creative writing and music from Bangor University in Wales. She also bagged the Phillip Pascall Memorial Prize for Outstanding Overall Achievement in the School of Music.

About The Archies

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It stars several fresh faces including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is based on the eponymous American comic book series and was released on Netflix on December 7th.

