The Archies: Agastya Nanda says he’s a ‘one-woman kind of man’; teases Khushi Kapoor for THIS reason-WATCH
In a recent interaction, The Archies star Agastya Nanda revealed that he has never found himself in a love triangle.
Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies is all set to release in a few days. The cast of the film, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina have been promoting it in full swing. In a recent interaction, Agastya Nanda revealed that he has never found himself in a love triangle. He also teased Khushi Kapoor when she was asked which person from the gang would make her go Va Va Voom!
Agastya Nanda says he is a ‘one-woman man’
In a video shared by Spotify India, the cast of The Archies was seen answering a few questions. Agastya Nanda was asked, “Archie Andrews is the king of love triangles. Have you ever found yourself part of one IRL?" To this, Agastya replied, “No, I have not. I'm a one-woman kind of man. When asked, "Which kind of woman?", he said, "Whoever is the woman is the only woman in my life."
Agastya Nanda teases Khushi Kapoor
Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor was asked, "If not Archie, who from the gang would make Betty go Va Va Voom?" She replied, "Everyone makes me go Va Va Voom." Agastya then added, "No no I think one honest statement you should give. We all know what it is. So just go. Do it honestly." When Khushi said, “No,” Agastya teased her and said, “Why? He's a good-looking man." Vedang asked who he’s talking about, to which Agastya replied, “Yuvraj! Why do you think it's always you," leaving everyone in splits. Check out the fun video below!
Meanwhile, when Mihir Ahuja said that he enjoyed shooting the song Dhishoom Dhishoom, Agastya added that he did not enjoy it, as he had a hard time shooting for it. “I didn't. Personally. I literally threw up while shooting. Because they were spinning me and I got so dizzy, I went to the bathroom,” he said.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan plays Veronica in The Archies. A few months ago, in a conversation with Vogue India, she was asked what she would do if she found out that the boy she's been dating, slipped into other girls' DMs. She said that she would dump him because she is the type of girl who ‘strictly like a one-woman man.’
The Archies will release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.
