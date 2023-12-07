The Archies: Ananya Panday cheers for 'baby sister' Suhana Khan over her debut; 'Brightest spark to ever be'
Ananya Panday expressed her excitement and support for her best friend, Suhana Khan, as she embarks on her debut in the film industry with The Archies. Check it out!
As Suhana Khan's much-anticipated debut movie, The Archies, hits the screens today, a wave of love, support, and positivity is sweeping in from every corner – friends, fans, family, and well-wishers alike. Among those expressing their encouragement is Suhana's best friend, Ananya Panday, who took to her Instagram handle to give a heartfelt shoutout to her.
Ananya Panday sends a shoutout to her best friend, Suhana Khan, on the occasion of her debut
Ananya Panday enthusiastically cheered for her best friend, Suhana Khan, after attending the screening of her debut film The Archies on Tuesday night. Ananya shared a beautiful picture of Suhana on her Instagram stories accompanied by a sweet note. The post conveyed Ananya's affection, saying, "My baby sister is the brightest spark to ever be. I love Ronnie and I love you and I can't wait for the world to see all your hard work that's manifested into this magic @suhanakhan2."
Check out Ananya's post below:
