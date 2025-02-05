The Archies and Maharaj on OTT: Where to watch Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan's first films ahead of their big screen debut with Loveyapa

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, are gearing up for their big-screen debut with Loveyapa. The theatrical release of the romantic comedy is just around the corner. Prior to that, the audience can enjoy Khushi and Junaid’s first films, The Archies and Maharaj, respectively, which were both direct-to-digital releases. Read on to know where you can watch these movies on OTT.

Where to Watch The Archies and Maharaj

The Archies, which marked the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, is a 2023 film released on Netflix. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan’s first film, Maharaj, became available to stream on the same platform in 2024. The audience can enjoy the respective performances of these young talents from the comfort of their homes. If you missed out on watching these two films, here’s your time to catch them.

Plot of The Archies and Maharaj

The Archies is a teen musical comedy film and is an adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the rock n roll era, it revolves around a group of friends. They go through a lot of ups and downs in their relationships as they struggle to save their beloved Green Park. Khushi Kapoor was seen in the role of Betty Cooper.

Maharaj is a historical drama inspired by true events. It is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The film showcases a journalist who questions the immoral behavior of a popular religious leader. Junaid Khan portrayed journalist Karsandas Mulji.

Cast and Crew of The Archies and Maharaj

Alongside Khushi Kapoor, The Archies starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Maharaj’s cast included Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. The movie was helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Coming to Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Loveyapa, is directed by Advait Chandan. The Gen Z love story is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week.