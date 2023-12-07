The Archies: Boney Kapoor 'thoroughly enjoys' daughter Khushi Kapoor's film; 'Took me back to my school days'

Boney Kapoor, the proud father, recently shared his thoughts on The Archies, which serves as the debut project for his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and others. Taking to his Instagram, Boney Kapoor extended his appreciation to the entire cast and team for their outstanding efforts in the film.

Boney Kapoor offers his thoughts on The Archies

Boney Kapoor is filled with pride as his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, prepares for her much-anticipated debut in the Netflix film "The Archies." Acting as a spirited member of Khushi Kapoor's cheering section during the film's screening on Tuesday night, the producer took to Instagram a day later to share an in-depth review. Reflecting on his experience, Boney Kapoor fondly remarked, "Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster’s favorite past time, the world created by Zoya takes you back to the past, every actor is perfectly cast, the songs are absolutely in tune with Archie’s world, the entire crew needs to be complimented,@netflix_in team included for their marketing & choosing to do this project & giving it all. Throughly enjoyed the film, will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out."

Check out Boney's Instagram post below: