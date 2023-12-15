The Archies' Chhavi Bora drops BTS pics with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor; fans call her 'Baby Alia'
Chhavi Bora, a child artist in The Archies, shared delightful behind-the-scenes photos with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. Don't miss these adorable moments!
Released on December 7th, The Archies has quickly become a favorite on Netflix, earning praise from both critics and audiences. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, whose on-screen and off-screen chemistry has captured the hearts of fans. Beyond the movie, fans are cherishing behind-the-scenes moments, especially those featuring the cast. Child artist Chhavi Bora, who played a role in the film, recently shared adorable pictures with the cast. Interestingly, Aryan Khan also joined the shoot and posed for pictures with the young girl.
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor pose for pictures
In a recent Instagram post, the talented child artist Chhavi Bora spilled the behind-the-scenes magic of The Archies, featuring Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. The unseen photos are an absolute treat, capturing everyone looking their absolute best. Chhavi couldn't contain her excitement, sharing her joy at being a part of the film. Her caption reads, "Super happy to a very small part of Archie’s . Amazing experience and memories working with a wonderful team. #archiesonnetflix #suhanakhan #khushikapoor #agastyananda #zoyaakhtar #archiescomics."
Take a look at Chhavi's Instagram post below:
Fans flooded Chhavi's comment section with heart emojis and some intriguing casting suggestions. The buzz was all about Chhavi being the perfect pick to portray a younger Alia Bhatt on the big screen. One enthusiastic fan exclaimed, "She's got the potential to play a young Alia Bhatt!" Another quizzically asked, "Alia Bhatt in Archies??" The comments went on, labeling her as "Mini Alia Bhatt" and declaring, "She looks like Alia Bhatt." The resemblance and the lively banter in the comments ignited some delightful casting speculations among the fans.
