The Archies director Zoya Akhtar expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan; says it has to be ‘the right film’

Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Archies. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others. While Zoya has directed Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana in this film, she also recently expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh and Zoya’s first collaboration was in 2009, when King Khan made a cameo appearance in her debut directorial Luck By Chance.

Zoya Akhtar on wanting to work with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with News18, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged role someday. When asked if she wants to work with the Dunki star, she said that she definitely wants to, and that there’s no director in the film industry who wouldn’t want to work with SRK. However, she added that the film and the role have to be right for someone like him.

“Of course, I want to work with him! I don’t think there’s any director in this industry who wouldn’t want to work with Mr Shah Rukh Khan. But it has to be the right fit, the right film and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns,” said Zoya.

In Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a cameo appearance, and played himself. In the film, he was seen talking about stardom to Farhan Akhtar’s character.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her big acting debut with The Archies, and Shah Rukh Khan has often showed his support for her and the film. When the trailer of The Archies was released, Shah Rukh praised it, and wrote, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!”

The Archies will release on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.

