The Archies director Zoya Akhtar expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan; says it has to be ‘the right film’
Zoya Akhtar, who has directed Suhana Khan in The Archies, has said that she wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan! SRK had a cameo in Zoya’s debut directorial Luck By Chance.
Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Archies. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others. While Zoya has directed Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana in this film, she also recently expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh and Zoya’s first collaboration was in 2009, when King Khan made a cameo appearance in her debut directorial Luck By Chance.
Zoya Akhtar on wanting to work with Shah Rukh Khan
In an interview with News18, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged role someday. When asked if she wants to work with the Dunki star, she said that she definitely wants to, and that there’s no director in the film industry who wouldn’t want to work with SRK. However, she added that the film and the role have to be right for someone like him.
“Of course, I want to work with him! I don’t think there’s any director in this industry who wouldn’t want to work with Mr Shah Rukh Khan. But it has to be the right fit, the right film and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns,” said Zoya.
In Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a cameo appearance, and played himself. In the film, he was seen talking about stardom to Farhan Akhtar’s character.
Suhana Khan is all set to make her big acting debut with The Archies, and Shah Rukh Khan has often showed his support for her and the film. When the trailer of The Archies was released, Shah Rukh praised it, and wrote, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!”
The Archies will release on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai ahead of Dunki trailer release; fans gush over his 'stylish' look
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles