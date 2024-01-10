The Archies' Dot aka Aditi Saigal's new single Girls Night OUT; track captures essence of friendship

Released on December 7, The Archies introduced newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda to the glamorous world of Bollywood. Among these budding actors is Dot aka Aditi Saigal, who portrayed the character of Ethel Muggs in the movie. Dot is now gearing up to make her mark in the global music scene with her latest single, 'Girls Night,' released under the Welsh singles label, The Playbook.

Dot unveils the audio of her latest single titled Girls Night

Today, on January 10, The Archies star Dot aka Aditi Saigal took to her Instagram handle to unveil the audio of her latest single titled Girls Night. Sharing the post, Dot wrote, “'Girls Night' is OUT TODAY! Link in bio. A song for all the lil girl gangs (and other kindsa friend gangs) which make us happy and warm and safe. Where we can talk about anything. @akshakini @bangxbang_ this one is yours only. Thank you @prxnv thank you for the stellar cover artwork!!”

TAKE A LOOK:

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Dot shared in a statement that Girls Night is all about her two best friends. They get lots of wine and have the most amazing, smart, and understanding talks. She added, “We laugh, we're sensitive, we can be rowdy, we talk about boys, we sometimes don't know what it is we're feeling - but we do it together and that makes life a little easier. The song tries to reflect that kind of friendship.” She then mentioned that the song aims to capture that special kind of friendship.