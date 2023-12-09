The Archies: Fans notice uncanny resemblance between Vedang Raina and younger version of Ranveer Singh

Zoya Akhtar's latest sensation, The Archies, hit Netflix on December 7, and the excitement surrounding it is turning heads. Applause is flooding in from all corners – critics, Bollywood A-listers, and the audience can't stop singing its praises. But here's the juicy tidbit that fans have been quick to notice: Vedang Raina, the charismatic Reggie in the movie, is raising eyebrows with his uncanny resemblance to a younger version of none other than the dynamic Ranveer Singh.

Fans have noticed a striking similarity between Vedang Raina and a younger Ranveer Singh

Since the release of The Archies, astute fans have been quick to observe the striking resemblance between Vedang Raina and the early days of Ranveer Singh's debut. Notable similarities include a well-defined, chiseled appearance, a clean-shaven demeanor, and a gaze that exudes charisma. In the spirit of objective observation, we present a series of side-by-side images for your consideration.

Let's delve into a selection of fan comments, where the intriguing resemblance between Vedang and Ranveer in The Archies became a prominent topic of discussion. One X (formerly Twitter) user expressed, " am I the only person who thinks Vedang Raina in The Archies looks like a young version of Ranveer Singh, he’s extremely FINE hello !!!."

Another viewer shared a nuanced perspective, stating, "Loved it, has its flaws but loved it. ZA creates a world where friendships love cakes freedom politics n feminism co exist beautifully. The 3 actors are clones of their parents/mamu, n Vedang Raina is Ranveer Singh. All have acted mast. Loved Dilly n Ronnie esp n the songs."

A commenter highlighted, "All the kids are amazing. They couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad and training school. Stand outs for me are Vedang Raina who is like a younger Ranveer Singh is so many shots."

Another individual opined that Vedang bears a resemblance to the Ranveer Singh depicted in Lootera.

Vedang Raina and Ranveer Singh's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Vedang is set for a significant role in the upcoming Alia Bhatt starrer, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film explores a prison break theme within an action-packed narrative.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is rumored to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra. His busy schedule includes Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, part of a cop universe featuring an ensemble cast. Additionally, he will lead in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, contributing to his impressive lineup of projects.