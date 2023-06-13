The Archies gang Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor don matching jackets as they head to Brazil-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will make her debut with the highly anticipated film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. It also marks the debuts of Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Besides these, the talented cast also includes Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, all of whom are headed to Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event! The paparazzi spotted Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, Yuvraj, Dot, Mihir, and Vedang at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the morning, and they were seen wearing matching jackets.

The Archies gang Suhan Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor others jet off to Brazil

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other members of The Archies cast were seen wearing matching black jackets with white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and around the collar. It had ‘Archies’ written on the back. Suhana was seen wearing a black top and black pants under the jacket, while Khushi was seen in a black crop top paired with beige baggy pants. As the paparazzi wished the team all the best for Brazil, Suhana and the team smiled and politely thanked the paps. They were all smiles and clearly excited to be headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the event! Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, the convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sau Paulo, and the live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17. Tudum features exclusive news, first looks, trailers, and never-seen-before footage of some major upcoming Netflix Original movies and series. A few days ago, Suhana shared that The Archies cast will be a part of the event, and wrote, “From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be a part of the Tudum 2023 event. She will be there as one of the cast members of the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut.

