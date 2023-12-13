The Archies helmer Zoya Akhtar lauds Indian paparazzi; says they didn't put out her pictures when she fell

During the promotions of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s recently released film, The Archies, Zoya discussed a range of topics, such as the Indian paparazzi, the theme of inclusivity in her films, and her collaborations with her brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar praises the Indian paparazzi

During a recent interaction with host Kal Penn on the popular American talk show, The Daily Show, Zoya Akhtar talked about the Indian paparazzi, expressing her gratitude for them, and shared a personal anecdote. She mentioned that during an event, when she fell down, she requested the paparazzi not to publish those pictures, and they were kind enough not to do so.

Recalling the same incident, she said, “I was at an event where I feel down, and I was like, ‘Please don’t put these pictures out.’ They were like, ‘We won’t’, and they didn’t. They’re very sweet.”

Zoya Akhtar further spoke about working with her brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar in The Archies and mentioned that it’s their fifth film together and it's both safe and risky because it creates an honest environment, ensuring truthfulness. However, it can be risky as it sometimes leads to disagreements at the dinner table.

Zoya said, “This is my fifth film that they are on. It’s safe and dangerous, because it’s an honest space, so you will get the truth. But that’s dangerous sometimes because it leads to fights at the dinner table.” Farhan Akhtar had penned the Hindi dialogues for The Archies, and Javed Akhtar crafted the lyrics for several songs in the film.

About The Archies

The Archies narrates the adventures of popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle. Set in the 1960s, the characters explore themes of love and friendship, collaborating to defend their town, Riverdale, against developers intending to destroy a beloved park.

The Indian live-action musical film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their company Tiger Baby, in partnership with Graphic India and Archie Comics, the movie premiered on Netflix on December 7th this year.

