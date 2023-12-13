The Archies helmer Zoya Akhtar lauds Indian paparazzi; says they didn't put out her pictures when she fell
The Archies director Zoya Akhtar called the Indian paparazzin sweet and heaped praise on them as she recalled an incident where she fell down and they did not put out her pictures.
During the promotions of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s recently released film, The Archies, Zoya discussed a range of topics, such as the Indian paparazzi, the theme of inclusivity in her films, and her collaborations with her brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar.
Zoya Akhtar praises the Indian paparazzi
During a recent interaction with host Kal Penn on the popular American talk show, The Daily Show, Zoya Akhtar talked about the Indian paparazzi, expressing her gratitude for them, and shared a personal anecdote. She mentioned that during an event, when she fell down, she requested the paparazzi not to publish those pictures, and they were kind enough not to do so.
Recalling the same incident, she said, “I was at an event where I feel down, and I was like, ‘Please don’t put these pictures out.’ They were like, ‘We won’t’, and they didn’t. They’re very sweet.”
Zoya Akhtar further spoke about working with her brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar in The Archies and mentioned that it’s their fifth film together and it's both safe and risky because it creates an honest environment, ensuring truthfulness. However, it can be risky as it sometimes leads to disagreements at the dinner table.
Zoya said, “This is my fifth film that they are on. It’s safe and dangerous, because it’s an honest space, so you will get the truth. But that’s dangerous sometimes because it leads to fights at the dinner table.” Farhan Akhtar had penned the Hindi dialogues for The Archies, and Javed Akhtar crafted the lyrics for several songs in the film.
About The Archies
The Archies narrates the adventures of popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle. Set in the 1960s, the characters explore themes of love and friendship, collaborating to defend their town, Riverdale, against developers intending to destroy a beloved park.
The Indian live-action musical film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their company Tiger Baby, in partnership with Graphic India and Archie Comics, the movie premiered on Netflix on December 7th this year.
ALSO READ: The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens laud Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's performances; call the film 'nostalgic'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva says Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is ‘curious’; reveals he was shocked to know about Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'
entertainment
Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world