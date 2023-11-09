The Archies: Is Shah Rukh Khan making special appearance in daughter Suhana Khan's debut film? Report says so

The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. After the release of the first look and two songs captivating '60s rock and roll era, the trailer for this delightful comedy, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, the makers have released the trailer today, November 9. Now, a recent report hinted at a possible cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in his daughter's debut film.

Shah Rukh Khan might make cameo appearance in The Archies

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies.

A source informed the portal that the Jawan actor is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry into the film industry. "He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it. He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film, added the source.

The source further informed the portal that the whole team is "hush-hush about his involvement, as they want to keep it a surprise." According to the source, it will definitely be a special one for SRK and his fans.

Sharing the trailer of The Archies, Shah Rukh wrote, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

Zoya Akhtar's distinctive filmmaking style combined with the vintage essence of the story and the debut of several young talents make this teenage film a promising and heartwarming experience. Produced by Tiger Baby Films, The Archies is set to release on Netflix on December 7.

