The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor reviews Khushi, Suhana Khan’s performances; Arjun Kapoor ‘wanted to feel 18 again’

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, finally released today. Two days before the release, the makers hosted a premier night of the film starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Now, after watching this coming-of-age movie, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor, and brother Arjun Kapoor have shared their reviews.

What Janhvi Kapoor said about Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda’s performance in The Archies

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote that Zoya Akhtar has created a beautiful nostalgic world in The Archies. Speaking about her sister Khushi Kapoor, she said that she would ‘go up in arms’ if anyone hurt her. But she would do even more for Khushi’s character Betty Cooper. “She has my heart. And it's only because of the warmth, honesty and charm that you've given her,” wrote Janhvi.

She lauded Suhana for her fun role as Veronica, and for ‘sparkling on screen and dancing like a dream’. “@vedangraina the most James dean-esque screen personality I know. How easy, effortless and magnetic. @mihirahuja_ your comic timing is that of a veteran! #agastya congratulations on such a confident, natural, and charming performance! The ladies better be prepared. @yuvrajmenda thank yaaawww for being cute as a button, and making my heart go out to you! @dotandthesyllables can Ethel be my bestfriend??? You were real and so good!! Congratulations to all of you the world is yours,” wrote Janhvi, praising the entire cast.

Arjun Kapoor turns nostalgic; reviews The Archies

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor posted a video of him reading The Archies comic book. He first praised the creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for rekindling the memories of past. He said that he fell in love with the world of The Archies, and wanted to feel 18 again.

Reviewing his sister Khushi’s performance, Arjun wrote, “@khushi05k ur biggest strength is how u perform in silences ur eyes have honesty and are just so pure with ur portrayal.”

He added that Suhana Khan lights up the screen every time she steps in front of the camera, while for Agastya, he wrote, “#AgastyaNanda Aggy my boy what a player !!! U played Archie with such elan the boy who can’t stop falling in love !!! Well I’m sure a lot of them are gonna fall for ur dancing skills impish charm and sincerity…” He also showered praises on Vedang Raina’s good looks and confidence, Mihir Ahuja’s comic timing, Dot’s simplicity, and Yuvraj Menda’s excellent portrayal of one of the ‘most sensitive characters’.

The Archies released on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.

