The Archies: Javed Akhtar spills he had to forget 'almost 85 percent' of his vocabulary to write Sunoh song

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film stars newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Kha,n among others. Recently, the makers dropped a making video of its song titled Sunoh. Now, its lyricist, Javed Akhtar, has opened up about his experience of writing this song.

Javed Akhtar on writing Sunoh

Today, the makers of The Archies dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the song Sunoh. In the video, its lyricist, Javed Akhtar, spoke about how he wrote the song. He said, "I realized that whatever vocabulary I have, I will have to forget almost 85 percent of it."

His daughter and the film's director, Zoya Akhtar, then adds that the song needed to have words that Ango-Indian would use.

Suhana Khan was shaking before shoot

In the video, Suhana Khan talks about moving on rollerblades in the song. The actress revealed that she was "shaking" before the filming began. "I was actually shaking before I did that, and I'd been skating for so long. It was so frustrating", she said.

Ankit Tewari, the composer and music supervisor of The Archies, spoke about shooting with Agastya Nanda. They would switch off the music and let the actors sing. "Even though Agastya sings off-key," Tewari revealed.

Sunoh is sung by Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, Dot and is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders.

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the American comic book series of the same name and stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It will drop on Netflix on December 7. The film was announced in 2022, and its teaser was released this year during an event in Brazil where the cast gave a dance performance.

Meanwhile, Zoya earlier directed the web series Made In Heaven season 2 and Dahaad. The latter also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan was 'shaking' during Sunoh shoot, Agastya Nanda sang 'off-key'-Watch