The Archies celeb review: How did Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more find Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda's film?

After months of dedication and excitement, the much-anticipated movie, The Archies, is on the verge of hitting the big screen. Zoya Akhtar has introduced Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other newcomers to the Hindi film industry through this project. Prior to the film's premiere, several renowned Bollywood celebrities have offered their thoughts on the movie.

Karan Johar reviews Suhana Khan’s The Archies

In a lengthy note, Karan Johar on his Instagram post expressed admiration for every aspect of the film and shared positive remarks about it. He praised Suhana Khan for her effortless performance, likening her skills to that of a seasoned actor. He wrote, “ @suhanakhan2 as VERONICA is coquettish , vulnerable and sassy ! All this with the ease of a veteran ! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits its out of the green park! She’s here to stay and conquer!” Additionally, he acknowledged Agastya Nanda's adept portrayal of the intricate character in the movie and wrote, “Agastya Nanda ( get onto Insta baby) is fantastic ! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!!” He then went on to heap praise on the other cast.

Having commended Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for the film's technical aspects and writing, Karan Johar highlighted the aspect of The Archies that resonated with him the most. He mentioned that Zoya and Reema explore themes of friendship, the challenges of love in the Gen Z era, and the emotional struggles faced by teenagers dealing with their sexual orientation and the fear of judgment. Additionally, he noted that the film subtly tackles issues like climate change, the voice of minority communities and the necessity to stand up against injustice all presented in a vibrant and lively musical format.

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others share their reviews

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of The Archies on her story and wishing luck to the team she heaped praise on the young actors and wrote, “All the best team #archie you all were brilliant,” and added a star eye emoji, star emoji and a raised hands emoji.

Karisma Kapoor who also marked her presence at the star-studded screening of The Archies, on her Instagram story congratulated the the entire cast of the film and wished them luck.

Khushi Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared two pictures from the screening. She first lauded Khushi’s performance and wrote, “Feeling too many feeling watching this one literally fly on the big screen. ILYSM (I love you so much) my @khushi05k. You’ve absolutely killed it! Couldn’t take my eyes off of you,” and added a string of emojis. Later in another story she shared her review of the film and mentioned that Zoya Akhtar created a picturesque version of Riverdale. Expressing a desire to live in that world, she praised the cast for bringing laughter, dance, and emotional moments, especially highlighting the seven gang members who make the film special.

Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram story extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team of The Archies. She further praised Zoya Akhtar and then welcomed the young actors to the world of cinema.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared a picture of herself along with Shaheen Bhatt and heaping praise on The Archies’s cast, she mentioned that the night filled with nostalgia for the comic book world, especially The Archies, is an amazing experience not to be missed, both for those who immersed themselves in it as kids and as adults. She also lauded Zoya Akhtar for her imagination.

The Archies is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, this year.

