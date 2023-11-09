The Archies: Karan Johar shares his excitement; recalls how Zoya Akhtar waited 7 years to start her first film

Zoya Akhtar is currently gearing up for her period dramedy The Archies. Today, the makers dropped its much awaited trailer on the internet and it has been well received. Zoya's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to give a shoutout to the film and also shared how she struggled to make her first film Luck By Chance.

Karan Johar praises Zoya Akhtar

Today, on November 9th, The Archies trailer was released. Right after that, Zoya Akhtar's close friend Karan Johar took to Instagram to write a long post praising her. Sharing the film's trailer, KJo wrote how she struggled to make her first film Luck By Chance. He wrote, "Zoya and I grew up together…she was the wiser one, the smarter one and still is! She waited 7 years to start her first film (so much for nepotism and privilege), she had more actors turn her down than most tables at high end restaurants."

Karan further wrote that she went ahead and made the film and it received critical acclaim. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director then called Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara his "favorite ZO Akhtar film" and praised Akhtar's conviction in directing the movie. He noted she kept her artistic vision intact despite pressure to edit the road trip scenes, add an item song, and make other commercial compromises. By listening to her inner voice instead of outside opinions, Zoya created a hugely successful, award-winning film.

About The Archies

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is produced by Tiger Baby Films and based on the popular American comic book series Archie. It stars several new faces like Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. The Archies will premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, KJo's recent directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

