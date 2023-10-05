The Archies: Khushi Kapoor on how she bonded with Suhana, Agastya, other co-stars: 'We were forced to spend…'

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year and is all set to premiere in December. The Archies marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film’s talented cast also includes Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Khushi plays the role of Betty in The Archies, and in a recent interview, she talked about the similarities she has with her on-screen character. She also talked about how it didn’t take much time for her to bond with her co-stars.

Khushi Kapoor on similarities with her character Betty in The Archies

At India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, Khushi Kapoor was asked if she is a ‘goody two-shoes' just like her character Betty. In response, she said, “'I'd like to think so. I think we were cast because there was so much of us that we had in our characters. There's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well, and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she is very sweet and empathetic but is also sensitive sometimes. And she is really caring, but sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of hers. So, I think I kind of identified with certain parts of her a lot the more I played her.”

Khushi Kapoor on bonding with her The Archies co-stars

She was also asked how long it took for her to ‘break the ice’ and become a gang with her co-stars. Khushi replied that it didn’t take much time at all, as they were prepping for the film all day, every day together. “We were forced to spend so much time together, and just going through the same experience made us bond so much. I think especially doing acting workshops together made us open up and be vulnerable with each other. I think towards the end of the shoot we were just kind of moving in a small herd everywhere together,” she said.

About The Archies

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is bankrolled by Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their home banner Tiger Baby Films. The film is scheduled to premiere on December 7, on Netflix.

