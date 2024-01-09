The Archies' Khushi Kapoor on importance of positive attitude on sets: ‘It’s all about your mental state’

Khushi Kapoor has garnered considerable attention lately, making her Bollywood debut in the film The Archies. Her portrayal of Betty Cooper and her distinctive fashion sense during promotional events have been notable highlights. In a recent conversation, Khushi shared a significant lesson she has learned, underscoring the value of maintaining a positive attitude on film sets—an insight that undoubtedly serves as motivational advice for others.

Khushi Kapoor stresses the importance of positive mental state

In a recent interview with Grazia India magazine, Khushi Kapoor opened up about her experiences as a newcomer in the industry. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining a positive attitude, she expressed her belief that a good mindset can have a transformative impact on one's life.

Khushi highlighted, "It's all about your mental state and how you come to set, how you treat people on set, and the energy you keep around you for yourself and the people you are working with."

More about Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies

The teen musical comedy The Archies made its debut on Netflix on December 7. This Indian adaptation of the renowned comics brought together a talented ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal.

Khushi portrayed the role of Betty Cooper, the girl next door, and her character found herself entangled in a love triangle with Agastya’s Archie Andrews and Suhana’s Veronica Lodge.

Directed by the acclaimed Zoya Akhtar, the film unfolded in the 1960s, narrating the journey of a friend group in the fictional town of Riverdale. In addition to showcasing her acting skills, Khushi had the opportunity to display her dancing prowess in songs like Va Va Voom and Dhishoom Dhishoom.

In a recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season, Khushi Kapoor joined her sister Janhvi Kapoor on the coveted couch. Radiant in a stylish lime-colored dress, Khushi shared insights into her professional journey and addressed swirling rumors about her romantic involvement with co-star Vedang Raina. The episode promised revelations and provided a glimpse into Khushi's life, adding an extra layer of intrigue for the audience.

