The Archies: Khushi Kapoor recalls feeling ‘nervous’ during shooting; says sister Janhvi Kapoor showed support

Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor made a striking Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix movie was recently released and gaining a lot of attention on social media. The actress recently appeared on the popular quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 along with The Archies team and opened up on her shoot days and how she got support from her sister-actress Janhvi Kapoor that made her feel less nervous.

Khushi Kapoor says sister Janhvi Kapoor extends support during The Archies shoot

According to IANS, Khushi Kapoor graced Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 with Zoya Akhtar and the other star cast of The Archies including Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot.

During the show, Big B asked Khushi how did she feel when she got the first offer. Explaining her shoot days, the actress said, "I was quite nervous but my sister Janhvi (Kapoor) visited me when we were shooting in Ooty. I had her support. She used to talk to me when I was nervous: 'Stay calm. You are supposed to be here.'"

She further added that Janhvi spoke to her regularly so felt relaxed. "But I think as a child, I used to play with mom and dad on set. There was a familiarity but still, I felt scared," added Khushi.

On the other hand, in a conversation with Aaj Tak, Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she watched The Archies, and whether she liked it.

The Bawaal actress replied, “Yes, I did. I think that she did such a wonderful job at being honest. When I was talking to her, I told her to be prepared for hate but not to forget herself in the process. I wish someone said this to me. I wish someone told me to try looking at the people that value you, like you because believing the bad is always easier.”

About The Archies

The Archies is a coming-of-age musical. The story follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton as they explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Speaking about the characters, Khushi played the role of Betty, Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews and Suhana Khan played the role of Veronica Lodge. The film also starred Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

