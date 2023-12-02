The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reveals being 'desensitized' to social media; learned THIS from Betty's character

Making her foray into the Hindi film industry, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi Kapoor, is set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Ahead of the film's release, the budding actress has garnered a significant fan base through her active engagement on social media. While many admirers offer encouragement, a portion of the audience doesn't hesitate to engage in trolling and leave negative comments.

During a recent interview with NDTV, Khushi opened up about navigating the pitfalls of social media, an exposure she has had since her early years.

Khushi Kapoor no longer lets social media trolling affect her

In a recent conversation, Khushi Kapoor shared that she has developed a resilient approach towards social media, no longer letting everything she reads affect her, a departure from her previous mindset. Khushi remarked, "Unfortunately, I think I was exposed to a lot of it from a very young age, so I’ve been kind of desensitized to a lot of it."

"You learn to differentiate when you read something, whether it stems from someone else’s insecurity. Now, I’ve learned not to take it so much to heart. I don’t really go through everything and overthink it as much as I used to before. Seeing it a lot from a young age has helped me differentiate it now. I value other people’s opinions more who mean more to me, as I know it’s coming from a better place", the actress added.

Portraying Betty Cooper in the upcoming film, Khushi also shared that the character taught her to be kinder to herself. Betty's sweet and sensitive nature inspired her to ease the self-imposed pressure and be more compassionate toward herself during the shoot.

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Khushi is preparing for the release of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a film based on the renowned American comic book series. The cast includes debutant Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and more. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7th.

