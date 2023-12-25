The Archies’ Khushi Kapoor REVEALS why she wore mum Sridevi’s gown at premiere; Reason will melt your heart

Actress Khushi Kapoor recently followed the footprints of her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor and made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Notably, the film’s premiere was held in Mumbai earlier this month and Khushi Kapoor stole the headlines as she was seen wearing her mother’s gown at the event.

It was only recently that Kapoor revealed the reason behind donning her mother’s dress for her big day. In addition to that, she also went into a flashback to recall the auditioning process for The Archies and expressed humility on having bagged the opportunity to work with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and other cast and crew of the movie.

Khushi Kapoor reveals why she wore Sridevi’s gown at The Archies’ premiere, which latter wore at 2013’s IIFA Red Carpet

While Khushi has already emerged as a sensation after her performance in The Archies, what further captivated fans was the heartfelt gesture of her wearing Sridevi’s gown at the film’s premiere, which was held earlier in December. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kapoor revealed the reason behind the step and said that she needed ‘some extra support that day’ and hence, chose her mother’s outfit as to feel her presence.

Advertisement

She revealed how it was completely unintentional and she discussed the outfit with her stylist ahead of her big day. However, on the day of the premiere, she was not attempting to make a fashion statement as she was nervous about her ‘big day’. Seeking some ‘extra support’ and yearning for her mother’s presence, she picked her old gown, added Khushi Kapoor.

“When it came down to the premiere, I didn’t want to make any kind of fashion statement, it was an extremely big day for me. I was nervous, and in the week leading up to it, I had an idea. I wanted to wear something of hers, whether it’s a piece of jewelry or a dress. I felt I needed some extra support that day. It is a big deal, I wanted her to be there with me in some way. So I went through some of the old clothes we have here and picked it out,” the actress shared with the news portal.

Khushi Kapoor recalls auditioning process of The Archies

Apart from Khushi, the Zoya Akhtar directorial also welcomed a new lot of newbies to the industry, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot.

During the interview, Kapoor was nudged to reveal what prompted her to audition for the film, and to this, she revealed that a whole bunch of people from varied backgrounds gathered to become a part of the film.

Everyone went ‘through a rigorous audition process’ however, only selective ones were offered the roles, she added. Elaborating on the topic further, she noted that the casting for The Archies was done quite meticulously and she didn’t expect that she would bag a role.

Khushi proceeded to express gratitude on having earned the opportunity and called herself ‘blessed’ to work with the film’s team and its director Zoya Akhtar. “I feel blessed I was able to do a film with so many amazing people. Zoya (Akhtar, director) and our entire production team, everyone became a family, because we were together constantly,” shared Khushi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor wears mum Sridevi’s gown at film’s screening; Janhvi Kapoor oozes class in black