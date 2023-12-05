The Archies: Navya Nanda cheers for Agastya Nanda ahead of film’s premier night; ‘Let’s do this Junior’

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is all set to release in 2 days, and the anticipation and excitement for the film is sky-high. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja. Ahead of the film’s premier night, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya. She dropped some adorable throwback pictures with him, as she rooted for him.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s post for Agastya Nanda ahead of The Archies premier night

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram stories to first share an adorable throwback picture with Agastya Nanda, which shows him planting a sweet kiss on his sister's cheek. "Archie's big day tomorrow (heart emoji)," wrote Navya.

In another adorable throwback picture, Agastya and Navya are seen striking a lovely pose. They are all smiles, and the picture is too cute for words! "1 day to premier night. Let's do this junior, "she wrote. Check out the lovely pictures below!

The Archies is all set to release on Netflix on December 7, and the cast of the film has been promoting it in full swing. The songs from The Archies, including Va Va Voom, Sunoh, Dhishoom Dhishoom, and others were released by the makers, and they left fans further intrigued about the film.

Advertisement

About The Archies

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on 7th of December, 2023. The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor will take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge will be portrayed by Suhana Khan, Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda roots for rumored BF Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday-Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan